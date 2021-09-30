Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2085565825
Cute gingerbread man glazed christmas cookie on white background.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bakedbakerybiscuitsbrowncakecelebrationchristmascollectioncookiescookingcreamdecemberdecoratedecorationdeliciousdessertelementeveeventfestivefoodgiftgingergingerbreadglazegreetinghappyholidayhomemadeillustrationmanmerrynew yearpartypastryseasonseasonalsnacksnowsnowflakestarsugarsweetsymboltastytraditionalwinterxmasyearyummy
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist