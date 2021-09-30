Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2089486552
Cute diversity couple hugging. Happy Valentine's Day. Couple in love. Man and woman embracing each other affectionately. Characters for the feast of Saint Valentine. Banner. White background.
V
By Vovk Alinka
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bannerboy and girlboyfriendbrunettecelebrationcharacterconceptcouplecouple huggingcouple in lovecouple's daycutediversity couplesdiversity peoplefamilyflatgirlfriendhandsomehappinesshappyhappy couplehappy valentines dayhearthuggingillustrationisolatedloveloverloversmanman and womanmarriagepassionportraitrelationshipromanceromanticsmiletogethertogethernesstwovalentine dayvalentines dayvectorwhite backgroundwoman
Similar images
More from this artist