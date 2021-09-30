Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083189372
Cute cartoon striped tigers . Funny baby tiger in Santa hat on white background for Merry Christmas card
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022adorableanimalbabybackgroundcardcartooncelebrationcharacterchildrenchinesechristmascubcutedecorationdesignfluffyfunfunnyhand drowninghappinesshappyhappy new yearhatholidayillustrationisolatedjunglekittenlabelsmerryredred tigersafarisantasmilessnowsnowflakesstripedsymboltigertreevectorwaveswildwildlifewinteryearzodiaczoo
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist