Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083905166
Cute cartoon character and christmas elements seamless pattern.
N
By NTRdesign
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalsbackdropbackgroundcandycartooncartoonscelebratecelebrationcharacterchristmascupcakecutedecemberdecorativedesigndessertdessertselementsfabricfungiftgingerbreadholidayholly berryillustrationlollipopmerrynew yearornamentpartypatternpenguinpoinsettiapolar bearprintpuddingreindeerrepeatsantaseasonseasons greetingssurface patterntextiletrendyvectorwallpaperwinterwrapping paperxmas
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist