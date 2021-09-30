Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2094291361
Cute background with hand drawn boxes with ribbons. Composition with gifts for any holiday. Birthday, new year, christmas, easter, wedding, anniversary, competition win, lottery. Illustration blank
M
By Miracle-15
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anniversaryartbackgroundbannerbirthdayblack fridayblankboxboybrochurebusinesscelebrationchristmascongratulationdecemberdecorationeasterfamily dayfestiveflyerframegiftgirlhalloweenholidayknowledge daylotteryloveluckmarch 8marketmerrynew yearposterpresentpromotionribbonribbonssaleshopspring holidaysurpriseteacher's daytemplatevalentine's dayweddingwinwinterwinter holiday.wish
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist