Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083969006
Cut and glue - Simple game for kids. Use scissors and glue and restore the picture inside the contour. Paper game for kids with bug.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activityanimalapplicationappliquebeetlebigblockbrownbugcartoonchildchildishcutcutouteasyeducationeducationalfunfunnygamegaminggluegraphicillustrationinsectjigsawkidkidskindergartenlearninglessonslogicmatchmentalpaperpieceplayplayingpreschoolpuzzleschoolsimpleskillsolutionspringsummerteasertemplatetestvector
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Education
Similar images
More from this artist