Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083974466
Cut and glue - Simple game for kids. Cut parts of Scarf and glue them. Educational children game, printable worksheet, vector illustration
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activityapplicationappliquebraincardboardcartoonchildchildrencollectioncutcutouteducationfashionfungamegluegrouphomeworkillustrationisolatedjigsawkidskindergartenlearnleisurelessonlogicneckobjectpieceplaypreschoolprintprintablepuzzlequizscarfschoolscissorssearchsetsheetsimplesolvestyletaskteachvectorwearworksheet
Similar images
More from this artist