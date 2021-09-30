Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2103362402
Cup of coffee with colorful ornament on a saucer and vertical seamless floral geometric pattern. Business coffee break concept, interior design background. Isolated coffee cup and plate decor element
L
By LiukasArt
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
afternoonarabicbezelborderbreakfastcafecappuccinocoffeecreativeculturecutlerydecorationdecorativediningdishwaredoodledowntimedrinkespressoethnicfashionflatframeideaindianlifestylelunchmenumock upmodernmorningmugofficeornateplateporcelainposterprintrecreationrestrestaurantretroservedsketchsocialteatextiletribalvintageworker
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist