Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2086738879
Creative Minimalist Letter K Logo | Minimal K Icon
S
By SaaDesigns
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractalphabetartbackgroundblackbrandbusinesscardclassicconceptcreativedecorationdecorativedesigndocumenteleganceelegantelementemblemfashiongeometricgraphichipstericonillustrationinitialinvitationkletterletter klogoluxuryminimalmockupmodernmonogramofficialoverlappingshapesignsimplestylesymbolvectorwedding
Categories: Abstract, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist