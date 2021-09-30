Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2088676243
Covid 2019 pixel text on coronavirus cells background in 80s and 90s video game 8-bit style. Design for banners, promotional items and prints. Vector illustration
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
attentionbacteriumbannerbiohazardbiologycellconceptcoronacoronaviruscovidcovid-19covid19dangerdangerousdiseaseepidemicfeverfluglobalgraphichealthiconillnessillustrationinfectioninfluenzainscriptionmedicalmedicineoutbreakpandemicparticlepneumoniaprotectionquarantinerespiratoryriskscienceshapesicknesssignsymbolsyndrometextvaccinevectorviralvirologyviruswarning
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist