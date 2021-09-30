Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083510063
Cover design. Imitation of crumpled paper, gradient triangles. Unusual bright abstract background for magazine, book, splash, banner, vector.
Y
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstract backgroundbackdropbackgroundbannerbeigebrightbrochurebusinesscirclecircularcompositionconceptconstructionconstructivismcover designcover design templatecreativedisassembledethereal figuresflyergeometricgeometric shapesgeometrical formgradient trianglesgraphicgraphics elementsillustrationlightlight colouredmagazine covermemphisminimalminimalistmodernpastel backgroundpatternposterprintshapesimple designstructurestyletemplatetextureunusualvectorwallpaperwebwhite
Categories: The Arts, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist