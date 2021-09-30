Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082438682
Counting game, how many Christmas Bell, Ribbon, and Gift Box. Educational children game, printable worksheet, vector illustration
Related keywords
activityalgebrabellboxbraincalculationcartoonchildchildrencollectioncounteducationenumerateestimatefungamegiftgrouphomeworkhow manyillustrationisolatedkidskindergartenlearnleisurelessonlogicmanymathmathematicnumberobjectplaypreschoolprintablepuzzlequizribbonsantaschoolsearchsetsheetsimplesolvetaskteachvectorworksheet
