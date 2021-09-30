Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2102270119
Corona Virus in England. Surgical mask flat design with British flag. Corona virus outbreak "emicron" text typography. isolated white. vector illustration
s
By sf_freelance
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2019-ncovbackgroundbadgebritishconceptcontagiouscoronacorona viruscoronaviruscountrycovid-19crisisdesigndiseaseeconomicelementemblemenglandenglishepidemiceuropeeuropeanflaghealthiconillustrationinfectioninfluenzainggrisisolatedkingdomlondonmedicalnationalnewomicronoutbreakpandemicquarantinesarssignsymboltradeukunionunitedunited kingdomvariantvectorvirus
Categories: Abstract, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist