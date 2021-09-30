Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2102013151
Cool wooden board texture for background or design. Rustic plywood wallpaper. Weathered pine grain wood template with horizontal lines and knots. Vector EPS10.
k
By kakteen
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagedbackbackdropbackgroundboardcool backgroundcoverdeckdecorativedesigndeskfencefloorgraingrayscale texturegreyhardwoodhorizontal lineslight woodmaterialnaturalnaturepanelpatternpineplankretroroughrusticscalesimplesoft woodstripedstructuresurfacetexturetimbertop viewvectorvintagewallwallpaperweatheredwooden
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist