Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2086690429
Contest first olympic athlete leader hero medalist gold metal pin round wreath element. Bright red color hand drawn warranty heraldic logo border in retro art cartoon graphic style text space design
A
By ArtMari
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
achieveawardbackgroundbadgebannerbestcelebrationcertificatechallengechampionchampionshipcirclecompetitiondrawingemblemexcellencegamegoldenguaranteehonoriconillustrationinsigniaisolatedlabellinemedalmedallionmotivationorderpictogramplacepremiumprideprizequalityrewardribbonrosettesignsketchsportsuccesssymboltrophyvectorvictoryvintagewinwinner
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist