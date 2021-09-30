Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2097803809
Contemporary trendy young man in sunglasses with currency lenses, dollar and euro, teenager artistic line art portrait, stylish line art guy's face. Financial wealth, savings, investment concept.
K
By Katya_Sever
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adolescenceaestheticsartisticartworkavatarbeautybenefitsblackboycarecompositioncontemporarycurrencydesigndollareuroeyeglassesfacefinancefree handfuturegraphicguyhand drawnlensesline artmanmaterialminimalistmodernmoneymonochromeone lineopticspensionpoorportraitrichsavingssightsimplesketchstylishsunglassesteenagertrendyvisionwealthyoung
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist