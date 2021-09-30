Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2081117683
Constellation crossing mesh bull head with lightspots on a black background. Light vector model is based on bull head pictogram, with linear mesh and lightspots.
d
By designtools
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractabstractionagricultureanimalbeefblurbrightbullcalfcarcasscattlecombinationcompositioncowcrossingdomesticeffectfarmfestiveflareflashglitterglossyglowinghatchedheadiconilluminatedimpressiveintersectionlightlight spotlightspotlinearmajesticmammalmeatmeshnetnetworkscatterscatteredsparksparklestarduststructurevectorvibrantweb
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist