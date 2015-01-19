Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Conflict attack choice white wood table. Black line ink hand drawn castle tower toy move match plan defeat logo emblem concept design sketch. Retro art doodle cartoon style chessmen shot render winner
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats