Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2090386219
Concept of shopping process with 3 successive steps. Three colorful graphic elements. Timeline design for brochure, presentation, web site. Infographic design layout.
a
By aShatilov
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3additionaddressapprovebuyingcartcolorfulcommerceconfirmconsultantdeliverydesigndiagrame-commerceexplainingflowguideillustrationinfographicinspirationinvoiceitemmapmarketingmoneyonlineorderoutlinepagepaymentpinprocessproductpurchaseretailselectsellingsendsetshopshoppingstatusstepstrategythreetimelinetradetransferuploadweb
Categories: Abstract, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist