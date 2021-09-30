Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2079925195
Concept of fashion studio. Girl sews dress and checks it on mannequin. Scene from work of atelier. Character engaged in sewing, style, fashion, modern technologies. Cartoon flat vector illustration
E
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
atelierbeautyboutiquebusinesscareercartoonclothesconceptcoursecraftcreatedesigndresselegantfabricfactoryfashionfemalegarmentgirlglamourgraphichobbyindustryjobladymannequinmastermeasuringmodeloccupationofficeorderpersonalprocessproductionprofessionsalonsewshopsignstudiostylisttextilevectorwardrobewomanworkworkshop
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist