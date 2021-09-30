Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2084940232
Coloring book cupcake with cream, muffin, vector illustration. Anti-stress coloring book for adults. Bakery products in the Zentangle style. Black and white lines. Lace pattern
England, UK
t
By t.karnash
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultadultsantianti stressartbackgroundbakerybeautifulbirthdayblackbookcakecoloringcoloring bookcoloring pagescolouringcontourcreamcupcakecupcakescutedecorativedesigndessertdoodledrawingdrawnfantasyfoodfreehandgraphichandillustrationisolatedlinemonochromeornamentoutlinepagepagespastrypatternprintsketchstressstylesweetsymbolvectorwhite
Similar images
More from this artist