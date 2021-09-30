Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2101757785
colorful simple flat pixel art illustration of cartoon smiling tiger in santa red hat sitting in an open cardboard box, cat juggling symbols overhead musical note, video player, picture and coin
G
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
8 bitbannerboxcardboardcartoncarton boxcartooncheerfulcoincollectioncolorconsole gamecontentcryptocrypto artcrypto currencycutedepositorydesignfilesflatfunnyhalohappyiconsillustrationitemsjugglesmedia filesmusicnon-fungible tokenpetpicturepixel artposterred hatretrosanta hatsmilespinningstickerstorehousestyletigertokentradevectorvideovideo gameyear of tiger
Categories: Miscellaneous
Similar images
More from this artist