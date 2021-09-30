Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2090116903
Colored torn background for design. Vector illustration eps-10
D
By DENYSOFF
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstract coverabstractionismagedancientartbackdropbackgroundbannerblankboardcardchaoticcolorcolorful patterncovercreativecreative abstractioncreative backgroundcurvilineardecorationdecorativedesigndirtyemptyeps-10futuristicgraphicgrungeillustrationlaceluxurymodernpaintpatternpeelingposterprintprintingroughscratchesspotted abstractionspottystructuretemplatetexturetexturedtornvectorvintageweb
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist