Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2100838582
Colored paper abstract striped background. Vector graphic illustration in EPS 10 format for application, website, presentation or design.
E
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackgroundbannerbrochurebusinesscirclescolorcolorfulconceptcovercreativedesigndigitalelementfashionfuturisticgeometricgradientgraphicideaillustrationlightlinemodernorangepaintpatternpinkpresentationpurplerainbowredshadowssilhouettesoftstripesstylesuccesssunlighttemplatevectorvioletwallpaperwavewebwhiteyellow
Similar images
More from this artist