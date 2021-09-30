Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2086658485
Closeup view aged folk celtic wood Lire set icon isolated on white paper text space background. Dark ink hand drawn close up logo pictogram emblem sketch artistic roman contour engrave print style
A
By ArtMari
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientantiqueartblackchordclassicconcertconservatorycontourculturedecorationdecorativedrawinggoldgraphicgreecegreekharpillustrationinstrumentirishliralyralyremelodymusicmusicianoldoperaorchestraornamentorpheusperformancephilharmonicplayplayerretroromesignsilhouettesongsoundstringsymbolsymphonytheatertraditionaltunevectorvintage
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist