Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Closeup elegant victorian wood bow stick, golden pen, chord icon sign list letter script write page, tulips. Black line ink hand drawn concerto study picture sketch ancient engrave print artwork style
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats