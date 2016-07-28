Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Closeup cleanse trash bristle swob object on white room text space. Outline black hand drawn health liquid swabber rag stick tub pail logo pictogram. Retro cartoon line art close up view bin container
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats