Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095079047
Circular left and down arrow. Navigation sign. Direction signpost. Semicircular figure. Vector illustration. Stock image.
T
By Tatkrav
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
apparrowarrowheadsartbackbackgroundblackbuttoncirclecircularconceptcursordesignatordigitaldirectiondirectionaldisplaydownemblemglyphiconinterfaceisolatedlabelleftmarkernavigationorientationpaperpictogrampointpointerpreviousreloadrepeatroundscoresemicircularsignsignpostsimplestickersymboltargettransparentunderuservectorwebsitewhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist