Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2090554492
Christmas wreath, holly berries, pine cones and bow.
J
By Juli Gin
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackgroundberryborderbowbranchcardcelebrationchapletchristmaschristmas treecircledecemberdecordecorationdecorativedesignelementevergreenfestivefirframegarlandgreengreetingholidayhollyillustrationisolatedmerrynaturenewobjectornamentpineredribbonseasonseasonalsprucesymboltraditionaltreevectorvintagewhitewinterwreathxmasyear
Similar images
More from this artist