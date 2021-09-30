Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2089672414
Christmas winter festive composition. Colorful Xmas background, decorative hand drawn design objects, Christmas balls, gift boxes, snowy trees, white bear skates. Happy New Year. Vector illustration
R
By RosyCre
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022animalbackgroundballbearbowboxcardcartooncelebrationchristmaschristmas decorationchristmas treecutedecorationdecorativedesigndoodledrawnfeastfungiftgift boxgreetinghappyholidayillustrationisolatedlightmerrymerry christmasnewnew yearpresentpresentationribbonseasonskatessnowsnowflakestarsurprisesymboltreevectorwhitewinterwoodsxmasyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist