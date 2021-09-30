Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2092753306
Christmas vector card from green branches of a Christmas tree and red berries with handwritten inscription Merry Christmas, printable for greeting cards
K
By KAT_ILLUSTRA
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbannerbranchcardcelebratecelebrationchristmas ornamentschristmas treechristmas wreathdecordecorationdecorativedesignelementfirfir treeflat layframegiftgreengreetinghandmadehappyholidayillustrationinvitationisolatedletteringmerrymerry christmasnewnew yearornamentpinepostcardposterpresentredsanta hatseasonsnowtabletemplatetraditionaltreevectorvector postcardwallpaperwinteryear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist