Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2090125036
Christmas tree decorated with red balls on a white background
A
By Alena Huhka
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackgroundballcardcartooncelebrationchristmaschristmas treecollectiondecemberdecorateddecorationdesignelementfestivefirflatgarlandgiftgraphicgreengreetinghappyholidayiconillustrationisolatedmerryminimalmodernnaturenewornamentpartypinepresentseasonsilhouettesnowsprucesymboltraditionaltreevectorvintagewinterwonderxmasyear
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist