Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2081191321
Christmas Ombre Plaid textured seamless pattern suitable for fashion textiles and graphics
S
By Siu-Hong Mok
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractalloverbackgroundbleachbluecheckeredcheckschristmasclassicdesignfabricfashionflannelgeometricginghamgradientgraphicsgreenillustrationkiltlumberjackmadrasnavyombrepatternpicnicplaidredrepeatscottishseamlessshirtstyleswatchtableclothtartantextiletexturedtie dyetweedvectorvintagewinterwoolwovenxmas
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist