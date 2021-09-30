Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2084500147
Christmas and New Year quote. Modern lettering and flat hand drawn decorative snowflakes. Vector illustration for cards, leaflets or banners on black background.
T
By Taash
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artworkbackgroundbannercalligraphiccalligraphycardcelebrationchristmaschristmas cardcreativedecemberdecorationdesigndoodleelegantfadedfashionedfestivefontgoldgoldengreetinghappyholidayillustrationinvitationlabelletteringmerrymessagenewnew yearornamentpaperpatternpostcardretroseasonsignsnowsnowflakestartexttexturetypevectorvintagewhitewinteryear
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist