Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2088199681
christmas messy bun skull. christmas skull vector. skull faces in aviator sunglasses, bandana and reindeer antlers on the head. Funny christmas print.
V
By VirinaDesign
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbabybeautifulbeautybuncelebrationchildchildhoodchristmaschristmas messy bunchristmas skullcutedesigndrawingexpressionfacefamilyfashionfemalefungirlglasseshairstylehappyheadholidayisolatedkidkidsladylifestylelittlemerrymessymomnewplayportraitpresentprettyprintsantaseasonsilhouettestylevectorwinterwoman
Similar images
More from this artist