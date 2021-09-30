Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2088224365
Christmas joy vector illustration. Word joy with xmas decorative natural wreath instead of letter o. Isolated.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackgroundbannerbeautifulberriesbranchcardcelebrationchristmaschristmas joycircleconiferconifer treedecorationdecorativedesignelementfloralflowerframegoldgraphicgreengreetingholidayholidaysillustrationisolatedjoyleafletternatureneedlenewpatternplantposterseasonseasonalsummertexttreetwigtypographyvectorweddingwinterwreathxmasyear
Similar images
More from this artist