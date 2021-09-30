Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083623118
Christmas and Happy New Year greeting banners and party invitations.Festive vector layouts with hand drawn traditional winter holiday symbols.Xmas designs for banners,invitations,prints,social media.
X
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022backgroundbannerbaublesbordercelebrationchristmaschristmas partyconceptcookiecopy spacecoverdecemberdecordecorationdesigndoveeleganteventfestivefloralflowerflyerframegreetingholidayillustrationinvitationlayoutmerrymerry christmasmodernnew yearnoelornamentpartypatternplantposterprintseamless patternseasontemplatetexttrendyvectorvintagewinterxmasyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist