Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2101758031
Christmas and happy new year badge in hexagon cut vector illustration with tree and deer silhouette isolated on white background fit for your online store or web decoration
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackgroundbadgebannercelebrationceremonialceremonychristmasdecorationdeerdesignelementflourishframegraphicgreetinghexagonholidayholidaysiconillustrationinvitationisolatedlabellogomerrymessagenew yearnew yearsoldornamentpartypost cardsretroribbonscrollseasonsignsnowflakestampsymboltagtemplatetexttypographyvacationvectorvintagewinter
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist