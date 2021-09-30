Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2079975127
Christmas cute stamp with holiday symbols and decoration elements. Holiday stickers in hand drawn design. Collections of postage stamps. Set of beautiful of Christmas postmarks. Vector illustration.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
angelbackgroundballcardcelebrationchristmasclauscollectiondecemberdecorationdeerdesigndrawnelementgiftgreetinghandholidayhollyiconillustrationlabellettermailmarkmerrynewnew yearornamentpaperpostpostagepostalpostcardpresentretroribbonsantascrapbooksetsnowflakesnowmanstampstickertreevectorvintagewinterxmasyear
Similar images
More from this artist