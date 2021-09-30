Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2088248845
christmas card on a soft pink background with white snowflakes of different sizes
P
By Prinevka
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractionartbackgroundbeautifulcelebratecheerfulchristmaschristmas decorationcirclecolorconceptcrystaldecorativedesignelementfallfestiveflakesfrostfrozenglitterhappyholidayicenewnew yearornamentornatepatternpinkpostcardposterseasonalsimplesimplicitysnowsnowfallsnowflakestarstar shapesymboltexturewallpaperwhitewinterwithout peopleyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist