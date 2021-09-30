Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082093154
Christmas ball with a doodle pattern and a bow on a white background. Coloring book for children and adults. Decorative element for the design of postcards, greetings
R
By Raisa Bolba
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultadultsanti-stressartart therapybackgroundballblackblack outlinebowcheerfulchildchildrenchristmaschristmas ballcirclecoloringcoloring bookdecorative elementdesigndesign elementdoodledrawinggreetinghappyholidayillustrationisolatedisolated elementleisurelinelushmonochromenew yearobjectoutline drawingpaintspaperpatternpencilsprintribbonroundsnowflakestylized elementtexturevectorwhitewhite backgroundwinter
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist