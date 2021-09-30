Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2096681911
Christmas baking crew decoration for T-shirt Christmas decoration for T-shirt bags cards frames cups party cookies decoration icon Christmas quotes decoration
F
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bakerybakingbiscuitcakecalligraphycardcelebrationchristmaschristmas treecookiecookingcrewdecemberdecorationdecorativedeliciousdesigndesserteatingfamilyfestivefontfoodgiftgingerbreadgreetinghappinesshappyholidayhomemadeillustrationkitchenmerrymerry christmasmuffinsnewnew yearpartyphraseprintquotesanta clausseasonsnowsweettexttraditionalvectorwinteryear
Categories: Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist