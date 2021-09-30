Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2090485168
Christmas background with Santa Claus sledding a happy toy snowman through a pretty town on a snowy winter day, vector cartoon illustration
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundcardcartoonchildhoodchristmaschristmas backgroundchristmas cardclip artcolorfuldrawingfairy talefairy-talefairylandfairytalefather christmasfather frostgamegrandfathergrandpagreetingholidayhouseillustrationkidsmagicnew yearnew year backgroundnew year cardplayingridingsantasanta clausseasonsledsleddingsledgesledgingsleighsnowsnow-coveredsnowfallsnowmansnowytowntoyvacationvectorwalkwinterxmas
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist