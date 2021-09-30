Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2094014734
Choking hazard forbidden sign sticker not suitable for children under 3 years isolated on white background vector illustration. Warning triangle, sharp edges and small parts danger.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
0-33agealertallowedbabycautionchildchildrenchokingcircledangerdangerousdisturbdoforbiddengamegraphichazardiconillustrationisolatedkidlabellittlepartpartspictogramproductprohibitedredreminderrestrictrisksafetysecuritysignsilhouettesmallstickersuitableswallowsymboltemplatetoytriangleundervectorwarningyouth
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist