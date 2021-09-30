Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2096975506
Chinese new year pattern background. Vector illustration.
T
By TriArts
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2021animalartasiaasianbackgroundbannercalendarcardcartooncelebrationcharacterchinachineseconceptcowcutdecorationdesigneastelementfestivalflowergoldgraphicgreetinghappyholidayillustrationkoreanlanternlunarmodernneworientalornamentoxpaperpaper cutpatternpigredsignspringsymboltraditionalvectorvietnam new yearyearzodiac
Categories: Religion, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist