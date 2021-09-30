Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2097529780
Chinese New Year Icons vector set. Chinese paper lantern and red lamp isolated icons of Asian Lunar New Year holiday decoration vector. Oriental culture tradition illustration.
By vectortwins
Related keywords
artasiaasianbackgroundballbannercelebratecelebrationchinachinatownchinesechinese lantern festivalconceptculturedecorationdesignelementfestivalflat designgraphicgreetinggreeting cardhanghappyholidayillustrationisolatedjapanjapaneselamplanternlantern vectorlightluckylunalunarluxurynewnew yearorientalposterredromanticseasontemplatetraditiontraditionalvectorvintageyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
