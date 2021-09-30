Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2081482879
Chinese Happy New Year and Merry Christmas 2022. Greeting card, invitation, poster, brochure, calendar template 2022. Vector illustration. EPS 10
A
By ART PAL
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022animalasiaasianbackgroundbannercalendarcardcartooncelebratecelebrationcharacterchinachinesecloudcolorconceptculturedecorationdesignfestivalflowergoldgoldengraphicgreetinghappyholidayillustrationjapanlanternluckylunarmodernnewnew yearpaperpatternposterredsignsymboltemplatetexttigertraditionalvectorwinteryearzodiac
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist