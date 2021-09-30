Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098052200
Chess background. Checkered seamless pattern for taxi. Vector backdrop
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackdropbackgroundblackboardcheckcheckerboardcheckeredchesschessboardconceptdecordesigndinerdistressedeffectemptyfieldfloorgamegeometricglossygraphicgridgrungeillustrationisolatedlargepatternpieceplaidprintrepeatretroseamlesssquaresurfacetabletaxitextiletexturetilevectorvintagewallwallpaperwoodwoodenyellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist