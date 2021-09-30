Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2089311883
Check plaid pattern in navy blue, grey, white for scarf, blanket, duvet cover. Seamless herringbone textured simple large tartan vector set for modern spring summer autumn winter fashion fabric print.
Z
By ZillaDigital
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2abstractapparelautumnbackdropbackgroundblanketcheckcheckeredcollectiondesignduvet coverfabricfashionflannelgarmentgeometricgraphicgreyherringboneillustrationlargelightmodernnavy blueneutralpatternpixelplaidponchoprintscarfscotlandscottishseamlesssetshirtsimplespringsummertartantextiletexturetexturedthrowvectorwhitewinterwool
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist