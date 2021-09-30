Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083198738
Chalk drawn vector illustration set of Chocolate Chip Cookies. Isolated on black chalkboard background.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bakedbakerybiscuitbiscuitsbittenblackboardbreakfastchalkchalkboardchalkedchipchocolatechocolate chipschocolate cookiescollectioncolorconfectioncookiecrispycrumbscrunchydeliciousdessertfoodhand drawnhomemadeillustrationisolatedmenumenu boardobjectpackagingpastryretroroundsetsketchsnacksweetsweetstreatvectorvintage
Categories: Vintage, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist